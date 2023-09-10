Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the five analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $31.60.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CCJ. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded Cameco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cameco in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Cameco from C$50.00 to C$59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Cameco from $49.50 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on Cameco from C$51.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd.

Shares of Cameco stock opened at $37.05 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.77. The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Cameco has a twelve month low of $21.02 and a twelve month high of $37.88. The stock has a market cap of $16.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 247.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.00.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $482.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $636.37 million. Cameco had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 2.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Cameco will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Cameco by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,236 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in Cameco by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 15,626 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Cameco by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 35,394 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $926,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cameco by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 154,241 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,832,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cameco by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,835 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $571,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. 66.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

