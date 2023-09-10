Calamos Global Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CGO) Plans $0.08 Monthly Dividend

Calamos Global Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CGO – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, September 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the investment management company on Monday, September 18th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 11th.

Calamos Global Total Return Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 0.6% annually over the last three years.

NASDAQ CGO opened at $9.30 on Friday. Calamos Global Total Return Fund has a one year low of $8.71 and a one year high of $12.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.43.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Calamos Global Total Return Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $124,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Calamos Global Total Return Fund by 45.1% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 16,438 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 5,107 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Calamos Global Total Return Fund by 13.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,228 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 2,312 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Calamos Global Total Return Fund by 19.8% during the second quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,112 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 4,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Calamos Global Total Return Fund by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 27,242 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 2,739 shares during the period.

Calamos Global Total Return Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. It is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

