Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NASDAQ:CHW)

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHW – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, September 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the investment management company on Monday, September 18th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 11th.
Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 0.8% per year over the last three years.
Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund Trading Down 0.6 %
Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund stock opened at $5.87 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.95. Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund has a 12 month low of $5.33 and a 12 month high of $7.52.
Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. The fund is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.
