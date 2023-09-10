Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NASDAQ:CHW)

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHW – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, September 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the investment management company on Monday, September 18th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 11th.

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 0.8% per year over the last three years.

Get Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund alerts:

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund Trading Down 0.6 %

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund stock opened at $5.87 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.95. Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund has a 12 month low of $5.33 and a 12 month high of $7.52.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund

About Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHW. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund by 32.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 17,105 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 4,224 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 27,678 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 2,949 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $437,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund by 1.8% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 250,810 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,500,000 after acquiring an additional 4,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund by 3.8% in the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 49,306 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 1,808 shares during the period.

(Get Free Report)

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. The fund is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.