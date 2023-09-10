Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHY) Plans $0.10 Monthly Dividend

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHY – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, September 1st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 12th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the investment management company on Monday, September 18th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.31%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 11th.

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 5.6% annually over the last three years.

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund Price Performance

CHY opened at $11.64 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.06. Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund has a 52 week low of $9.97 and a 52 week high of $12.93.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,889,177 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $19,931,000 after acquiring an additional 287,451 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC purchased a new stake in Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $2,987,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund by 2.5% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,022,183 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $22,082,000 after purchasing an additional 49,433 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund in the 2nd quarter worth $492,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund by 1,075.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 44,249 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 40,483 shares during the last quarter.

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. It is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of convertible securities and high yield corporate bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's.

