Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHY) Plans $0.10 Monthly Dividend

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHY – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, September 1st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 12th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the investment management company on Monday, September 18th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.31%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 11th.
Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 5.6% annually over the last three years.
Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund Price Performance
CHY opened at $11.64 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.06. Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund has a 52 week low of $9.97 and a 52 week high of $12.93.
Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. It is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of convertible securities and high yield corporate bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's.
