BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT) and Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Head-To-Head Review

BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT – Get Free Report) and Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for BRT Apartments and Weyerhaeuser, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BRT Apartments 0 0 2 0 3.00 Weyerhaeuser 0 2 4 1 2.86

BRT Apartments currently has a consensus price target of $27.67, indicating a potential upside of 52.27%. Weyerhaeuser has a consensus price target of $38.29, indicating a potential upside of 19.27%. Given BRT Apartments’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe BRT Apartments is more favorable than Weyerhaeuser.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BRT Apartments 10.97% 3.99% 1.36% Weyerhaeuser 8.80% 8.32% 5.04%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

This table compares BRT Apartments and Weyerhaeuser’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

28.9% of BRT Apartments shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 79.5% of Weyerhaeuser shares are owned by institutional investors. 38.3% of BRT Apartments shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of Weyerhaeuser shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

BRT Apartments pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.5%. Weyerhaeuser pays an annual dividend of $0.76 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. BRT Apartments pays out 192.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Weyerhaeuser pays out 79.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. BRT Apartments has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years and Weyerhaeuser has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares BRT Apartments and Weyerhaeuser’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BRT Apartments $70.53 million 4.86 $49.96 million $0.52 34.94 Weyerhaeuser $7.98 billion 2.94 $1.88 billion $0.96 33.44

Weyerhaeuser has higher revenue and earnings than BRT Apartments. Weyerhaeuser is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than BRT Apartments, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

BRT Apartments has a beta of 1.09, meaning that its share price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Weyerhaeuser has a beta of 1.52, meaning that its share price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Weyerhaeuser beats BRT Apartments on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BRT Apartments

BRT is a real estate investment trust that owns, operates and, to a lesser extent, holds interests in joint ventures that own multi-family properties. As of June 30, 2023, BRT owns or has interests in 28 multi-family properties with 7,707 units in 11 states.

About Weyerhaeuser

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards. We are also one of the largest manufacturers of wood products in North America. Our company is a real estate investment trust. In 2022, we generated $10.2 billion in net sales and employed approximately 9,200 people who serve customers worldwide. Our common stock trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol WY.

