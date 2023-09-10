BRP (TSE:DOO) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.31 EPS

BRP (TSE:DOO – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported C$3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.90 by C$0.31, reports. BRP had a net margin of 8.42% and a return on equity of 491.74%. The business had revenue of C$2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.70 billion.
BRP Price Performance
DOO stock opened at C$101.47 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$110.51 and a 200-day moving average of C$106.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 529.83. BRP has a 12 month low of C$80.87 and a 12 month high of C$122.41. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 2.49.
BRP Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. BRP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.47%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on DOO
About BRP
BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. The Powersports segment offers year-round products, such as Can-Am ATVs, SSVs, and 3WVs; seasonal products, including Ski-Doo and Lynx snowmobiles, Sea-Doo PWCs and pontoons, and Rotax engines for karts and recreational aircraft.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than BRP
- How Can Retail Investors Trade the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX)?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 9/4 – 9/8
- Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks
- The Best 5 Small Cap AI Companies to Buy Now
- Market Cap Calculator: How to Calculate Market Cap
- Miso Robotics Stock: Is an IPO Coming Soon?
Receive News & Ratings for BRP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.