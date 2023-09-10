BRP (TSE:DOO) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.31 EPS

BRP (TSE:DOO – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported C$3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.90 by C$0.31, reports. BRP had a net margin of 8.42% and a return on equity of 491.74%. The business had revenue of C$2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.70 billion.

BRP Price Performance

DOO stock opened at C$101.47 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$110.51 and a 200-day moving average of C$106.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 529.83. BRP has a 12 month low of C$80.87 and a 12 month high of C$122.41. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 2.49.

BRP Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. BRP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.47%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DOO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of BRP from C$110.00 to C$115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. CIBC increased their target price on shares of BRP from C$137.00 to C$138.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of BRP from C$154.00 to C$150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of BRP from C$138.00 to C$141.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of BRP from C$108.00 to C$111.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BRP presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$139.50.

About BRP

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. The Powersports segment offers year-round products, such as Can-Am ATVs, SSVs, and 3WVs; seasonal products, including Ski-Doo and Lynx snowmobiles, Sea-Doo PWCs and pontoons, and Rotax engines for karts and recreational aircraft.

