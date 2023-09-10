Brokerages Set United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) Target Price at $70.14

United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $70.14.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on UAL shares. Argus lifted their price target on shares of United Airlines from $58.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of United Airlines from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Bank of America boosted their price objective on United Airlines from $43.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on United Airlines from $70.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on United Airlines from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th.

UAL stock opened at $47.44 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49. United Airlines has a 52-week low of $31.58 and a 52-week high of $58.23. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.81. The firm has a market cap of $15.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.89, a PEG ratio of 0.08 and a beta of 1.42.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $5.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.03 by $1.00. The company had revenue of $14.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.90 billion. United Airlines had a return on equity of 48.89% and a net margin of 5.24%. United Airlines’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that United Airlines will post 11.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other United Airlines news, CFO Gerald Laderman sold 4,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.05, for a total value of $256,211.55. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 133,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,599,801.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other United Airlines news, EVP Gregory L. Hart sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.26, for a total transaction of $627,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,381,440.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Gerald Laderman sold 4,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.05, for a total transaction of $256,211.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 133,213 shares in the company, valued at $7,599,801.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in shares of United Airlines in the first quarter valued at approximately $351,299,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of United Airlines by 247.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,025,263 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $227,152,000 after acquiring an additional 4,290,600 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in United Airlines by 1,613.1% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,695,977 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $139,338,000 after purchasing an additional 3,480,233 shares during the period. Altimeter Capital Management LP acquired a new position in United Airlines during the 1st quarter worth $115,175,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in United Airlines by 1,054.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,472,998 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $16,151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,258,757 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.37% of the company’s stock.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, training, and maintenance services for third parties.

