Brokerages Set Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) Target Price at $30.00

Shares of Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.00.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Six Flags Entertainment from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Six Flags Entertainment from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. B. Riley lowered their target price on Six Flags Entertainment from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Six Flags Entertainment from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Six Flags Entertainment from $38.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 11th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIX. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 45.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,918,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,559,000 after purchasing an additional 3,108,978 shares during the last quarter. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 189.5% in the 4th quarter. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC now owns 2,601,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,484,000 after buying an additional 1,702,783 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 242.2% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,297,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,934,000 after buying an additional 1,625,966 shares during the last quarter. Simcoe Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,748,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 7,017.0% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 746,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,387,000 after buying an additional 735,733 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.03% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SIX opened at $24.57 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.13. The company has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 2.15. Six Flags Entertainment has a 52-week low of $16.83 and a 52-week high of $31.29.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.53). The company had revenue of $443.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $465.25 million. Six Flags Entertainment had a net margin of 5.83% and a negative return on equity of 9.50%. Six Flags Entertainment’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Six Flags Entertainment will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. Its parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company also sells food, beverages, merchandise, and other products and services within its parks.

