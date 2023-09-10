Brokerages Set NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT) Target Price at $49.00

Shares of NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the four analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $49.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NXRT shares. JMP Securities lowered their price target on NexPoint Residential Trust from $70.00 to $55.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of NYSE NXRT opened at $36.20 on Thursday. NexPoint Residential Trust has a 1 year low of $35.42 and a 1 year high of $55.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $929.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -212.93, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.70.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. NexPoint Residential Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -988.18%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 332.8% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 59.5% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in NexPoint Residential Trust by 176.6% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 862 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in NexPoint Residential Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in NexPoint Residential Trust during the 1st quarter worth $61,000. 78.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located, middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

