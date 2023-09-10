Brokerages Set Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) PT at $18.05

Shares of Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.05.

NAVI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Navient from $17.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Compass Point decreased their price target on Navient from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Navient in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get Navient alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on NAVI

Navient Stock Down 0.1 %

Navient stock opened at $17.03 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.43, a quick ratio of 12.78 and a current ratio of 12.78. The company has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.58. Navient has a fifty-two week low of $12.88 and a fifty-two week high of $19.69.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The credit services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.06). Navient had a return on equity of 14.62% and a net margin of 8.51%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.53 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Navient will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

Navient Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. Navient’s payout ratio is 21.99%.

Insider Activity at Navient

In other Navient news, EVP Mark L. Heleen sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.01, for a total transaction of $380,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 404,056 shares in the company, valued at $7,681,104.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 26.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Navient

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Navient by 0.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 91,373 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,278,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Navient by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,646 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its position in shares of Navient by 2.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 32,535 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $604,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Navient by 7.2% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 13,154 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Navient by 2.0% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 46,486 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $743,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

About Navient

(Get Free Report

Navient Corporation provides technology-enabled education finance and business processing solutions for education, health care, and government clients in the United States. It operates through three segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, and Business Processing. The company owns Federal Family Education Loan Program (FFELP) loans that are insured or guaranteed by state or not-for-profit agencies; and performs servicing and asset recovery services on its own loan portfolio, as well as federal education loans held by other institutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Navient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.