Brokerages Set Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) Target Price at $146.25

Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $146.25.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on IBP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Installed Building Products from $142.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Installed Building Products from $120.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Installed Building Products from $111.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Installed Building Products from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Installed Building Products in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

In other Installed Building Products news, CAO Todd R. Fry sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.28, for a total value of $77,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $845,189.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBP. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Installed Building Products by 10.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,454,884 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $507,990,000 after acquiring an additional 405,604 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Installed Building Products by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,836,175 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $239,629,000 after purchasing an additional 329,661 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Installed Building Products by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,406,928 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $118,871,000 after purchasing an additional 4,335 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Installed Building Products by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 959,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $134,413,000 after purchasing an additional 34,570 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Installed Building Products by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 761,727 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $106,763,000 after purchasing an additional 7,856 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

IBP stock opened at $137.54 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.24, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 2.92. Installed Building Products has a one year low of $74.69 and a one year high of $158.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $145.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $126.09.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The construction company reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $692.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $667.03 million. Installed Building Products had a net margin of 8.73% and a return on equity of 53.06%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Installed Building Products will post 9.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Installed Building Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.58%.

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. The company offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

