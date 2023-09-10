Brokerages Set Hydro One Limited (TSE:H) Price Target at C$38.23

Shares of Hydro One Limited (TSE:H – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$38.23.

Several research firms have weighed in on H. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Hydro One from C$41.00 to C$40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 21st. Laurentian set a C$38.00 target price on shares of Hydro One and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets set a C$42.00 target price on shares of Hydro One and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Hydro One from C$41.00 to C$39.00 in a report on Thursday, August 10th.

Shares of H opened at C$35.57 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$36.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$37.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.49. The company has a market capitalization of C$21.31 billion, a PE ratio of 20.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.27. Hydro One has a 52-week low of C$30.87 and a 52-week high of C$40.67.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.296 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 12th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Hydro One’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.19%.

Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electricity transmission and distribution company in Ontario. The company operates through three segments: Transmission, Distribution, and Other. It owns and operates high-voltage transmission lines and primary low-voltage distribution network.

