Brokerages Set Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) PT at $221.23

Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $221.23.
A number of brokerages have recently commented on GLOB. HSBC raised their target price on shares of Globant from $235.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Globant from $207.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Globant from $198.00 to $227.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Globant from $185.00 to $215.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Globant from $180.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday.
Globant Trading Down 1.0 %
Shares of NYSE:GLOB opened at $202.41 on Thursday. Globant has a 12 month low of $135.40 and a 12 month high of $232.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $183.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $170.41. The company has a market cap of $8.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.84 and a beta of 1.32.
Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 17th. The information technology services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $497.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $496.47 million. Globant had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 7.74%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Globant will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.
About Globant
Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. The company offers e-commerce, new distribution capabilities, augmented revenue management, hyper connected operation, and conversational user experience services through reinvention studios; digital lending, commercial effectiveness, finance, sustainability, regulation analytic, transformation and post-merger integration, and payment and open banking services; and game and graphic engineering, UI and UX design, game as a service, DevOps, and online services, as well as high tech tools.
