Brokerages Set Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) PT at $221.23

Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $221.23.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GLOB. HSBC raised their target price on shares of Globant from $235.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Globant from $207.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Globant from $198.00 to $227.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Globant from $185.00 to $215.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Globant from $180.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Get Globant alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Globant

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Globant Trading Down 1.0 %

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Globant during the second quarter worth about $2,372,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Globant by 39.5% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 15,986 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,873,000 after acquiring an additional 4,524 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Globant by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 121,014 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $21,749,000 after buying an additional 603 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Globant by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 12,560 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,257,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Globant by 93.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 18,607 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,344,000 after buying an additional 9,006 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GLOB opened at $202.41 on Thursday. Globant has a 12 month low of $135.40 and a 12 month high of $232.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $183.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $170.41. The company has a market cap of $8.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.84 and a beta of 1.32.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 17th. The information technology services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $497.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $496.47 million. Globant had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 7.74%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Globant will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

About Globant

(Get Free Report

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. The company offers e-commerce, new distribution capabilities, augmented revenue management, hyper connected operation, and conversational user experience services through reinvention studios; digital lending, commercial effectiveness, finance, sustainability, regulation analytic, transformation and post-merger integration, and payment and open banking services; and game and graphic engineering, UI and UX design, game as a service, DevOps, and online services, as well as high tech tools.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Globant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.