Brokerages Set Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI) Price Target at $138.90

Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $138.90.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Fiserv from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. B. Riley upped their price objective on Fiserv from $148.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on Fiserv from $140.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th.

FI stock opened at $121.60 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $124.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.18. Fiserv has a one year low of $91.55 and a one year high of $130.74. The company has a market capitalization of $74.13 billion, a PE ratio of 30.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.81. Fiserv had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 13.60%. The company had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.54 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.56 earnings per share. Fiserv’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Fiserv will post 7.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 6,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.75, for a total transaction of $848,812.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 173,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,862,392. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,250 shares of company stock valued at $2,512,688. 18.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FI. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Fiserv in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Fiserv in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 71.9% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Fiserv in the first quarter worth about $37,000. 89.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

