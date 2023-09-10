Brokerages Set Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Target Price at $55.13

Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (TSE:ENB) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $55.13.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ENB. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Friday. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Enbridge from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Enbridge in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Enbridge from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 7th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ENB. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Enbridge by 109,143.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 48,468,082 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,895,102,000 after purchasing an additional 48,423,715 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the 4th quarter worth about $723,255,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the 2nd quarter worth about $392,142,000. FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of Enbridge by 123.2% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 9,778,646 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $372,840,000 after buying an additional 5,396,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its position in shares of Enbridge by 60.7% in the 1st quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 11,285,240 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $430,081,000 after buying an additional 4,260,869 shares in the last quarter. 48.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Enbridge stock opened at $33.54 on Thursday. Enbridge has a 52-week low of $32.90 and a 52-week high of $43.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.88 and a 200 day moving average of $37.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $67.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.85.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (TSE:ENB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51. Enbridge had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 10.20%. The company had revenue of $7.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.49 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Enbridge will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were paid a $0.67 dividend. This is a boost from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 14th. Enbridge’s payout ratio is currently 187.86%.

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

