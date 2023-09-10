Brokerages Set Barclays PLC (LON:BARC) Price Target at GBX 238.50

Barclays PLC (LON:BARC – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 239.75 ($3.03).

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BARC shares. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on shares of Barclays from GBX 270 ($3.41) to GBX 260 ($3.28) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Barclays from GBX 180 ($2.27) to GBX 190 ($2.40) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Barclays from GBX 300 ($3.79) to GBX 320 ($4.04) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 20th.

Get Barclays alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on BARC

Insider Activity at Barclays

Barclays Stock Up 0.2 %

In other Barclays news, insider Anna Cross sold 68,659 shares of Barclays stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 154 ($1.94), for a total value of £105,734.86 ($133,537.33). 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of LON BARC opened at GBX 148.24 ($1.87) on Thursday. Barclays has a 52-week low of GBX 128.12 ($1.62) and a 52-week high of GBX 198.86 ($2.51). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 151.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 153.16. The stock has a market capitalization of £22.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 423.54, a PEG ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 1.32.

Barclays Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.70 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.65%. Barclays’s payout ratio is presently 2,285.71%.

Barclays Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Barclays PLC provides various financial services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Barclays Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barclays and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.