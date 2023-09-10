Brokerages Set American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Target Price at $37.19

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $37.19.

Several analysts have issued reports on AMH shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Friday, May 26th. B. Riley increased their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Barclays increased their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 28th.

Shares of NYSE:AMH opened at $36.00 on Thursday. American Homes 4 Rent has a 52-week low of $28.78 and a 52-week high of $37.97. The stock has a market cap of $13.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.09 and its 200 day moving average is $34.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. American Homes 4 Rent’s payout ratio is 89.80%.

In other news, CAO Brian Reitz sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.47, for a total transaction of $67,446.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 36,210 shares in the company, valued at $1,356,788.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CAO Brian Reitz sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.47, for a total transaction of $67,446.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 36,210 shares in the company, valued at $1,356,788.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Bryan Smith sold 28,407 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.11, for a total transaction of $1,025,776.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 94,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,411,600.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 43,693 shares of company stock valued at $1,582,090. 6.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. purchased a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 101.3% in the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 1,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. 83.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH), which does business as AMH, is a leading owner, operator and developer of single-family rental homes. We're an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing and managing homes as rental properties.

