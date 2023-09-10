Brokerages Set Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Price Target at $273.45

Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-one research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and fourteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $273.76.

ALB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Albemarle from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $222.00 to $288.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Albemarle from $275.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 1st. KeyCorp upped their price target on Albemarle from $270.00 to $291.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Albemarle from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, HSBC reduced their target price on shares of Albemarle from $360.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Albemarle in the 2nd quarter valued at about $168,000. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC raised its position in Albemarle by 46.2% in the 2nd quarter. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC now owns 9,724 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,169,000 after buying an additional 3,075 shares during the last quarter. Delphi Management Inc. MA bought a new stake in Albemarle in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,183,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new position in Albemarle during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $406,000. Finally, CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Albemarle during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $201,000. 84.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ALB opened at $184.43 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.74. The company has a market cap of $21.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.55, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $206.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $211.02. Albemarle has a 52-week low of $171.82 and a 52-week high of $334.55.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $7.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.27 by $3.06. Albemarle had a return on equity of 45.88% and a net margin of 40.55%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Albemarle will post 26.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.81%.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

