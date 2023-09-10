BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG) Stock Position Decreased by Interval Partners LP

Interval Partners LP trimmed its position in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG – Free Report) by 25.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 192,616 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64,776 shares during the quarter. Interval Partners LP owned approximately 0.46% of BrightSphere Investment Group worth $4,542,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in BrightSphere Investment Group in the first quarter worth approximately $240,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 63,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in BrightSphere Investment Group by 11.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 30,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in BrightSphere Investment Group by 9.7% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 49,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,211,000 after buying an additional 4,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in BrightSphere Investment Group during the first quarter worth $9,312,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BSIG. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on BrightSphere Investment Group from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on BrightSphere Investment Group in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on BrightSphere Investment Group from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th.

BrightSphere Investment Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BSIG opened at $20.35 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.88 and its 200-day moving average is $22.06. The company has a market cap of $844.73 million, a P/E ratio of 12.04 and a beta of 1.47. BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.73 and a 52-week high of $26.88.

BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28. The firm had revenue of $96.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.95 million. BrightSphere Investment Group had a negative return on equity of 316.77% and a net margin of 18.01%. As a group, equities analysts predict that BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

BrightSphere Investment Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.20%. BrightSphere Investment Group’s payout ratio is 2.37%.

BrightSphere Investment Group Profile

BrightSphere Investment Group Inc is a publically owned asset management holding company. The firm provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client focused portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm also launches equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets through its subsidiaries.

