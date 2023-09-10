Breedon Group (LON:BREE) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $230.43

Breedon Group plc (LON:BREE – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 230.43 ($2.91) and traded as high as GBX 355 ($4.48). Breedon Group shares last traded at GBX 350.50 ($4.43), with a volume of 424,759 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on BREE shares. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Breedon Group in a report on Friday, May 19th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Breedon Group from GBX 75 ($0.95) to GBX 380 ($4.80) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th.

Get Breedon Group alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on BREE

Breedon Group Stock Up 0.4 %

Insider Transactions at Breedon Group

The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 349.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 231.55. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 1,095.31, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.04, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.42.

In other Breedon Group news, insider Rob Wood sold 64,081 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 340 ($4.29), for a total value of £217,875.40 ($275,164.69). Insiders own 15.23% of the company’s stock.

Breedon Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Breedon Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the quarrying, manufacture, and sale of construction materials and building products primarily in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company offers various aggregates, such as crushed rock, high polished stone value, sand and gravel, self-binding gravels, decorative aggregates, recycled aggregates, white limestone products, agricultural lime, granular mineral fillers, and welsh slates for use in the construction market.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Breedon Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Breedon Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.