boohoo group plc (LON:BOO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

boohoo group plc (LON:BOO – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the thirteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 46.63 ($0.59).

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BOO. BNP Paribas cut boohoo group to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on boohoo group from GBX 45 ($0.57) to GBX 43 ($0.54) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 45 ($0.57) price objective on shares of boohoo group in a report on Monday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on boohoo group from GBX 65 ($0.82) to GBX 55 ($0.69) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Liberum Capital restated a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 35 ($0.44) target price on shares of boohoo group in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th.

Get boohoo group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on BOO

boohoo group Stock Performance

About boohoo group

LON:BOO opened at GBX 33.12 ($0.42) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.90, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.92. boohoo group has a 1 year low of GBX 30 ($0.38) and a 1 year high of GBX 60.94 ($0.77). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 35.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 42.64. The company has a market cap of £420.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -552.00 and a beta of 1.82.

(Get Free Report

boohoo group plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online clothing retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, accessories, and beauty products for 16-to-45-year age customers. It provides its products under the boohoo, boohooMAN, PrettyLittleThing, Nasty Gal, MissPap, Karen Millen, Coast, Oasis, Warehouse, Dorothy Perkins, Wallis, Burton, and Debenhams brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for boohoo group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for boohoo group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.