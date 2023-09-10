BNB (BNB) Market Cap Hits $32.72 Billion

BNB (BNB) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 10th. Over the last week, BNB has traded down 0.9% against the US dollar. One BNB coin can now be bought for about $212.66 or 0.00823748 BTC on exchanges. BNB has a market cap of $32.72 billion and $267.14 million worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last day.

About BNB

BNB (CRYPTO:BNB) is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 153,849,284 coins. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BNB’s official website is bnbchain.org/en.

BNB Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BNB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BNB should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase , Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BNB using one of the exchanges listed above.

