BNB (BNB) Market Cap Hits $32.72 Billion

BNB (BNB) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 10th. Over the last week, BNB has traded down 0.9% against the US dollar. One BNB coin can now be bought for about $212.66 or 0.00823748 BTC on exchanges. BNB has a market cap of $32.72 billion and $267.14 million worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last day.
About BNB
BNB (CRYPTO:BNB) is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 153,849,284 coins. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BNB’s official website is bnbchain.org/en.
According to CryptoCompare, “BNB (BNB) is a cryptocurrency . BNB has a current supply of 153,849,313.09310275. The last known price of BNB is 212.29308448 USD and is down -1.20 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1617 active market(s) with $259,880,650.82 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bnbchain.org/en.”
BNB Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for BNB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BNB and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.