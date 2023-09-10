BMO Capital Markets Lowers Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) Price Target to $55.00

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by BMO Capital Markets from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. UBS Group decreased their target price on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $50.00 to $43.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a research note on Monday, July 17th. They issued an overweight rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment to $56.50 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $52.93.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock opened at $34.70 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.01 and a beta of 2.01. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.71. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a 1 year low of $30.36 and a 1 year high of $47.29.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.01). Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 42.07%. The firm had revenue of $542.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $558.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP John Mulleady sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.31, for a total value of $324,825.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 68,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,958,592.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PLAY. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,207,019 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $265,146,000 after purchasing an additional 484,439 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 0.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,154,666 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $253,094,000 after buying an additional 26,289 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,459,803 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $90,496,000 after buying an additional 147,589 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 2,448,950 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $86,757,000 after buying an additional 153,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,512,478 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $46,932,000 after acquiring an additional 84,216 shares in the last quarter. 91.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

