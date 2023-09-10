B&M European Value Retail S.A. (OTCMKTS:BMRRY) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

B&M European Value Retail S.A. (OTCMKTS:BMRRY – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company.

BMRRY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays upped their target price on B&M European Value Retail from GBX 565 ($7.14) to GBX 620 ($7.83) in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on B&M European Value Retail from GBX 600 ($7.58) to GBX 610 ($7.70) in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded B&M European Value Retail from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of B&M European Value Retail from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th.

Get B&M European Value Retail alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on BMRRY

B&M European Value Retail Stock Up 1.0 %

B&M European Value Retail Cuts Dividend

Shares of OTCMKTS BMRRY opened at $28.07 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.29. B&M European Value Retail has a one year low of $12.74 and a one year high of $29.85.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.2979 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th.

About B&M European Value Retail

(Get Free Report

B&M European Value Retail SA operates general merchandise and grocery stores. The company operates a chain of stores under the B&M, Heron Foods, and B&M Express in the United Kingdom; and stores under the B&M brand in France. It also provides property management services. The company was founded in 1978 and is based in Luxembourg, Luxembourg.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for B&M European Value Retail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B&M European Value Retail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.