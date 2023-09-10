B&M European Value Retail S.A. (OTCMKTS:BMRRY) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

B&M European Value Retail S.A. (OTCMKTS:BMRRY – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company.
BMRRY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays upped their target price on B&M European Value Retail from GBX 565 ($7.14) to GBX 620 ($7.83) in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on B&M European Value Retail from GBX 600 ($7.58) to GBX 610 ($7.70) in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded B&M European Value Retail from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of B&M European Value Retail from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on BMRRY
B&M European Value Retail Stock Up 1.0 %
B&M European Value Retail Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.2979 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th.
About B&M European Value Retail
B&M European Value Retail SA operates general merchandise and grocery stores. The company operates a chain of stores under the B&M, Heron Foods, and B&M Express in the United Kingdom; and stores under the B&M brand in France. It also provides property management services. The company was founded in 1978 and is based in Luxembourg, Luxembourg.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than B&M European Value Retail
- Where Do I Find 52-Week Highs and Lows?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 9/4 – 9/8
- ETF Screener: Uses and Step-by-Step Guide
- The Best 5 Small Cap AI Companies to Buy Now
- Investing in Agriculture 101: How to Invest in Agriculture
- Miso Robotics Stock: Is an IPO Coming Soon?
Receive News & Ratings for B&M European Value Retail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B&M European Value Retail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.