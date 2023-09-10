BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BNY) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $10.16

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BNY – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $10.16 and traded as low as $9.64. BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust shares last traded at $9.64, with a volume of 36,700 shares.

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust Trading Down 0.1 %

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.16.

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.031 per share. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust

About BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 12,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust by 6.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 126,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after buying an additional 7,612 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust by 9.7% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 482,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,881,000 after acquiring an additional 42,581 shares in the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust in the first quarter worth $1,050,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust by 7.7% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 69,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $767,000 after acquiring an additional 4,987 shares in the last quarter.

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in the investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.

