BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BNY) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $10.16

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BNY – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $10.16 and traded as low as $9.64. BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust shares last traded at $9.64, with a volume of 36,700 shares.
BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust Trading Down 0.1 %
The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.16.
BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.031 per share. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust
About BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust
BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in the investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust
- Learn Technical Analysis Skills to Master the Stock Market
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 9/4 – 9/8
- How to Invest in Canada for Beginners
- The Best 5 Small Cap AI Companies to Buy Now
- What is a Mid Cap Stock? How to Invest
- Miso Robotics Stock: Is an IPO Coming Soon?
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.