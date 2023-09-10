Bison Wealth LLC Takes Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Bison Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 5,382 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $569,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SBUX. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Starbucks during the first quarter valued at $2,640,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Starbucks by 7.3% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 27,634 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,872 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its position in Starbucks by 37.5% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 7,152 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,952 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Starbucks during the first quarter valued at $198,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in Starbucks by 77.5% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 6,912 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 3,017 shares during the period. 70.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 679 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total value of $68,307.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 54,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,508,956.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX opened at $95.28 on Friday. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $82.43 and a 12-month high of $115.48. The stock has a market cap of $109.13 billion, a PE ratio of 29.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50-day moving average of $99.32 and a 200 day moving average of $101.66.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The coffee company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.05. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.81% and a negative return on equity of 44.46%. The company had revenue of $9.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. Starbucks’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th were paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.63%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SBUX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $104.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $112.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Starbucks has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $113.70.

Starbucks Company Profile

(Free Report)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

