Bison Wealth LLC Sells 6,263 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Bison Wealth LLC trimmed its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 57.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,664 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,263 shares during the quarter. Bison Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PSI Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 10.3% in the first quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 136,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,934,000 after purchasing an additional 12,702 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 14.8% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 34,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,517,000 after acquiring an additional 4,452 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 22.2% in the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 14,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,031,000 after acquiring an additional 2,572 shares in the last quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 14.3% in the first quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 9,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 93.2% in the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 16,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,222,000 after acquiring an additional 8,177 shares in the last quarter.

USMV opened at $74.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $28.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $47.44 and a 12 month high of $55.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $74.67 and a 200 day moving average of $73.18.

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

