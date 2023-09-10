Bison Wealth LLC Sells 53 Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Bison Wealth LLC lowered its position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,153 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 53 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 57.5% in the first quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 126 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFC Financial Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 458.3% in the first quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 134 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TSCO. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Tractor Supply from $280.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Bank of America lowered Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $270.00 to $226.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Tractor Supply from $247.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $256.00 target price on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on Tractor Supply from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $246.83.

Tractor Supply Price Performance

NASDAQ:TSCO opened at $217.39 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.80. Tractor Supply has a 52-week low of $181.40 and a 52-week high of $251.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $219.08 and a 200 day moving average of $225.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $3.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.91 by ($0.08). Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 55.57%. The business had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.53 EPS. Tractor Supply’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 10.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tractor Supply Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 25th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.16%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tractor Supply news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 7,487 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.43, for a total transaction of $1,665,333.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,353,844.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.