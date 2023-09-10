Bison Wealth LLC Sells 4,666 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Bison Wealth LLC decreased its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 37.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,632 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 4,666 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $705,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dohj LLC boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 7,511 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $653,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 5,981 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 0.5% during the first quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 20,689 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,838,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its position in Walt Disney by 2.9% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 3,575 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alterna Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Walt Disney by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,387 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DIS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Macquarie cut Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Walt Disney from $131.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Walt Disney from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $115.26.

Insider Transactions at Walt Disney

In other news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 959 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.05, for a total value of $85,398.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,577.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

NYSE:DIS opened at $81.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $149.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.33, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $86.35 and its 200 day moving average is $92.23. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $79.75 and a 52-week high of $118.18.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $22.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.50 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.45% and a net margin of 2.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. Research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

