Bison Wealth LLC Sells 403 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Bison Wealth LLC trimmed its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,402 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 403 shares during the quarter. Bison Wealth LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $668,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in PayPal by 110,462.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,136,071 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,220,431,000 after buying an additional 17,120,572 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in PayPal during the fourth quarter worth about $1,022,333,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in PayPal by 51.1% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,133,910 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,220,277,000 after buying an additional 5,794,620 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter worth approximately $319,712,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 122.0% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,230,481 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $720,555,000 after purchasing an additional 3,424,122 shares in the last quarter. 68.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PayPal Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of PYPL stock opened at $60.98 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $66.47 and a 200-day moving average of $68.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.29 and a 12-month high of $99.30. The company has a market capitalization of $66.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.34.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The credit services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.16. PayPal had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 20.31%. The company had revenue of $7.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PYPL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of PayPal from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of PayPal from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on shares of PayPal from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of PayPal from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a research report on Monday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PayPal has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.03.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

