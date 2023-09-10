Bison Wealth LLC Invests $557,000 in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Bison Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,462 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $557,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ENPH. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Enphase Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in Enphase Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Enphase Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in Enphase Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Enphase Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ENPH. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $250.00 to $217.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Northland Securities cut their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $300.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $235.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Enphase Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $200.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Enphase Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.14.

Shares of ENPH opened at $120.23 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.28, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.52. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $118.14 and a 1-year high of $339.92. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $149.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $173.87. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $711.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $726.94 million. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 20.48% and a return on equity of 71.20%. On average, research analysts forecast that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

