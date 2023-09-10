Bison Wealth LLC Invests $516,000 in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Bison Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $516,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 2.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 280,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,567,000 after buying an additional 6,290 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 52.4% in the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 6,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after buying an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wrapmanager Inc. boosted its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 7.5% in the first quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 4,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $824,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. 81.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Price Performance

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock opened at $228.19 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $221.51 and its 200 day moving average is $208.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $49.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.69. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a one year low of $167.93 and a one year high of $232.41.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Announces Dividend

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. ( NYSE:AJG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.04. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 18.65% and a net margin of 12.11%. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 8.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 42.88%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.99, for a total transaction of $6,779,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 164,371 shares in the company, valued at $37,146,202.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.99, for a total transaction of $6,779,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 164,371 shares in the company, valued at $37,146,202.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director David S. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.40, for a total value of $216,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 46,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,070,823.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,888 shares of company stock worth $8,792,647 over the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on AJG shares. Argus raised their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $232.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. UBS Group increased their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $212.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $233.00 to $237.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $247.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $238.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.54.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party property/casualty claims settlement and administration services to businesses and organizations worldwide. It operates in Brokerage and Risk Management segments. The Brokerage segment offers retail and wholesale insurance and reinsurance brokerage services; assists retail brokers and other non-affiliated brokers in the placement of specialized and hard-to-place insurance; and acts as a brokerage wholesaler, managing general agent, and managing general underwriter for distributing specialized insurance coverages to underwriting enterprises.

