Bison Wealth LLC Invests $104,000 in Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX)

Bison Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 24,150 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Ardelyx during the first quarter valued at approximately $710,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Ardelyx by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 34,450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 5,350 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Ardelyx in the 1st quarter valued at $421,000. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Ardelyx in the first quarter worth $240,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in Ardelyx by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 644,014 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,835,000 after purchasing an additional 94,905 shares during the period. 58.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ARDX opened at $4.59 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.93. Ardelyx, Inc. has a one year low of $1.09 and a one year high of $5.13. The firm has a market cap of $999.98 million, a P/E ratio of -15.83 and a beta of 1.17.

Ardelyx ( NASDAQ:ARDX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $22.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.88 million. Ardelyx had a negative net margin of 67.69% and a negative return on equity of 54.22%. On average, research analysts predict that Ardelyx, Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Robert Blanks sold 33,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.63, for a total transaction of $120,998.79. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 266,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $966,066.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Ardelyx news, insider Robert Blanks sold 33,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.63, for a total value of $120,998.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 266,134 shares in the company, valued at $966,066.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Raab sold 11,419 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.55, for a total transaction of $40,537.45. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 876,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,110,637.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 82,102 shares of company stock worth $289,129. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ARDX shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH boosted their target price on shares of Ardelyx from $7.50 to $8.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Ardelyx in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ardelyx in a research report on Friday, August 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Ardelyx from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $5.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, August 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.25.

Ardelyx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines to treat gastrointestinal and cardiorenal therapeutic areas in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is tenapanor for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation.

