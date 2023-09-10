Bison Wealth LLC Has $621,000 Stock Position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Bison Wealth LLC reduced its holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 13.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,741 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the quarter. Bison Wealth LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENB. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Enbridge in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Enbridge in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new position in Enbridge in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Antonetti Capital Management LLC increased its position in Enbridge by 58.2% in the 1st quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 1,087 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the first quarter worth $42,000. 48.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Enbridge from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Friday. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Enbridge from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Enbridge currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.67.

Enbridge Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE ENB opened at $33.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $67.84 billion, a PE ratio of 23.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.85. Enbridge Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.90 and a 12-month high of $43.03. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (TSE:ENB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.51. Enbridge had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 10.20%. The business had revenue of $7.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.49 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were paid a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.99%. This is a positive change from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 14th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 187.86%.

Enbridge Profile

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

See Also

