Bison Wealth LLC Has $603,000 Stock Position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Bison Wealth LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 94 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $603,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ICE. Norges Bank bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter valued at about $579,605,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 45.5% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,114,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,755,753,000 after purchasing an additional 5,354,161 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,406,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,606,466,000 after purchasing an additional 4,044,744 shares during the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP raised its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 76.9% in the first quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 7,450,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $777,002,000 after purchasing an additional 3,239,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perpetual Ltd bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the first quarter valued at about $205,296,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, Director Martha A. Tirinnanzi sold 496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.56, for a total value of $56,325.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $326,825.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Intercontinental Exchange news, Director Martha A. Tirinnanzi sold 496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.56, for a total value of $56,325.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $326,825.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher Scott Edmonds sold 1,044 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.54, for a total value of $120,623.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,878,218.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 6,636 shares of company stock valued at $762,279. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ICE opened at $114.96 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.10. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a one year low of $88.60 and a one year high of $118.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.06. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 17.64%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.81%.

Several equities analysts have commented on ICE shares. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $124.00 to $118.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $128.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.00.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

