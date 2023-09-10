Bison Wealth LLC Has $524,000 Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Bison Wealth LLC raised its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 34.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,659 shares during the quarter. Bison Wealth LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USB. Core Alternative Capital raised its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 85.7% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 46.9% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, AXS Investments LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.40% of the company’s stock.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 26,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.75, for a total value of $1,033,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 166,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,637,932. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Timothy A. Welsh sold 13,816 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.79, for a total transaction of $549,738.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 119,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,737,317.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 26,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.75, for a total transaction of $1,033,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 166,992 shares in the company, valued at $6,637,932. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Bank of America raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $38.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.33.

Check Out Our Latest Report on U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE USB opened at $36.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. U.S. Bancorp has a 52-week low of $27.27 and a 52-week high of $49.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $37.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.59. The stock has a market cap of $55.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.98.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.01). U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 16.59% and a return on equity of 16.53%. The firm had revenue of $7.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.19%.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.