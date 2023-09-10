Bison Wealth LLC Has $493,000 Holdings in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU)

Bison Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,808 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 225 shares during the quarter. Bison Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF were worth $493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Prostatis Group LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000.

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF Price Performance

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF stock opened at $78.51 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.03. iShares U.S. Utilities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $74.96 and a fifty-two week high of $96.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $843.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.50 and a beta of 0.53.

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Utilities Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the utilities sector of the United States equity market.

