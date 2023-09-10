Bison Wealth LLC Has $328,000 Stock Position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Bison Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 959 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dodge & Cox lifted its position in Charter Communications by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 8,683,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,105,220,000 after purchasing an additional 211,744 shares during the period. Veritas Asset Management LLP increased its stake in Charter Communications by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 2,854,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,020,812,000 after purchasing an additional 354,807 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Charter Communications by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,008,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,583,000 after purchasing an additional 10,816 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Charter Communications by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,501,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,978,000 after purchasing an additional 9,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Charter Communications by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,132,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,882,000 after purchasing an additional 84,302 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

In other Charter Communications news, Director Craig A. Jacobson sold 2,104 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.16, for a total transaction of $879,808.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,285,721.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CHTR opened at $422.42 on Friday. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 1-year low of $297.66 and a 1-year high of $452.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.84. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $406.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $366.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.22 billion, a PE ratio of 14.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.12.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $8.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.66 by $0.39. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 35.69% and a net margin of 8.48%. The business had revenue of $13.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $8.80 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 31.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CHTR shares. Bank of America increased their target price on Charter Communications from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $460.00 target price on shares of Charter Communications in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Wolfe Research raised shares of Charter Communications from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $565.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $425.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Charter Communications currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $499.41.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware, and threats from malicious actors; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

