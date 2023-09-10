Bison Wealth LLC Grows Holdings in Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF (BATS:FLQM)

Bison Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF (BATS:FLQM – Free Report) by 10.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,841 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 931 shares during the quarter. Bison Wealth LLC owned 0.26% of Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF worth $420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Redwood Financial Network Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $239,000.

FLQM stock opened at $44.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $241.44 million, a P/E ratio of 15.10 and a beta of 1.00. Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF has a 12-month low of $25.35 and a 12-month high of $28.79. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.85.

The Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF (FLQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LibertyQ US Mid Cap Equity index. The fund tracks a US-listed mid-cap equity index that selects and weights constituents based on four factors: quality, value, momentum, and volatility. FLQM was launched on Apr 26, 2017 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

