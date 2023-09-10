Bison Wealth LLC Cuts Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Bison Wealth LLC reduced its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,339 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 823 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for about 1.2% of Bison Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Bison Wealth LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,014,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GOOG. Corrado Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 142.9% in the 1st quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 340 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Milestone Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Milestone Wealth LLC now owns 380 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. 27.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 3,749 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.28, for a total transaction of $510,913.72. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,568 shares in the company, valued at $3,484,407.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.31, for a total value of $1,934,945.73. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 127,028 shares in the company, valued at $15,282,738.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 3,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.28, for a total value of $510,913.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,568 shares in the company, valued at $3,484,407.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 185,020 shares of company stock worth $13,551,820 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on GOOG shares. Wedbush started coverage on Alphabet in a report on Monday, August 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Alphabet from $120.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Alphabet from $145.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Alphabet from $123.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.94.

Alphabet Stock Up 0.7 %

Alphabet stock opened at $137.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.07, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.66. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.45 and a 12 month high of $138.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $74.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.85 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.49% and a net margin of 21.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

