Bison Wealth LLC Buys 326 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Bison Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 13.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,752 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the quarter. Bison Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $253,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 19,815 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,875,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 5,197 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.9% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,869 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Mitchell Capital Management Co. grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 3,974 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IJR opened at $97.46 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.80. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $86.40 and a one year high of $108.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

