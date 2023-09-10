Bison Wealth LLC Boosts Stake in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Bison Wealth LLC grew its stake in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Free Report) by 9.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 953 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC’s holdings in Comerica were worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Forest Hill Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comerica by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Forest Hill Capital LLC now owns 113,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,560,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comerica by 74.4% in the first quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 9,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 3,997 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Comerica by 38.6% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 330,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,354,000 after buying an additional 92,040 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Comerica by 114.3% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 1,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Comerica by 39.8% in the fourth quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 84,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,651,000 after buying an additional 24,075 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

Comerica Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of NYSE CMA opened at $46.73 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.23. Comerica Incorporated has a 52-week low of $28.40 and a 52-week high of $86.42. The firm has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Comerica Announces Dividend

Comerica ( NYSE:CMA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.15. Comerica had a net margin of 27.01% and a return on equity of 25.54%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $904.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.92 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Comerica Incorporated will post 7.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.65%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CMA. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Comerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.24 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Comerica from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Comerica from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Comerica in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Comerica from $46.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.49.

About Comerica

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. The company operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services, as well as payment and card services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

