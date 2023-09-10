Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) Receives “Overweight” Rating from Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $65.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JMP Securities lowered their price target on Bicycle Therapeutics from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Bicycle Therapeutics from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a report on Friday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bicycle Therapeutics presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $51.00.

BCYC stock opened at $20.95 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 5.65 and a current ratio of 5.65. The company has a market capitalization of $629.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.48 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.06. Bicycle Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $18.84 and a fifty-two week high of $33.49.

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($1.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.10) by ($0.31). Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 54.71% and a negative net margin of 621.69%. The company had revenue of $11.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.77 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Bicycle Therapeutics will post -5.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Bicycle Therapeutics news, CEO Kevin Lee sold 1,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.10, for a total value of $37,599.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 323,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,122,385.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,346 shares of company stock worth $58,885. Corporate insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Candriam S.C.A. raised its stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 10.9% during the first quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 1,303,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,514,000 after acquiring an additional 128,000 shares in the last quarter. Sio Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 41.5% during the first quarter. Sio Capital Management LLC now owns 967,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,575,000 after acquiring an additional 283,922 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $15,655,000. First Light Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 0.4% during the first quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 699,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,875,000 after acquiring an additional 2,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in Bicycle Therapeutics by 12.9% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 643,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,249,000 after buying an additional 73,728 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

Bicycle Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a class of medicines for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. It is developing BT1718, a bicycle toxin conjugate (BTC), which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials targeting tumors that express Membrane Type 1 matrix metalloprotease; BT5528, a BTC that is in a Phase I/II clinical trial targeting Ephrin type-A receptor 2; and BT8009, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial targeting Nectin-4.

