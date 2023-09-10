Beazley (LON:BEZ) Price Target Raised to GBX 760

Beazley (LON:BEZ – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Barclays from GBX 740 ($9.35) to GBX 760 ($9.60) in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on Beazley from GBX 825 ($10.42) to GBX 850 ($10.74) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Beazley currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 824 ($10.41).

Get Beazley alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Beazley

Beazley Price Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

BEZ stock opened at GBX 549 ($6.93) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.68, a quick ratio of 6.45 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 547.82 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 577.79. Beazley has a one year low of GBX 485.80 ($6.14) and a one year high of GBX 695 ($8.78). The company has a market capitalization of £3.69 billion, a PE ratio of 2,614.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.71.

In other news, insider Robert A. Stuchbery acquired 9,505 shares of Beazley stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 530 ($6.69) per share, with a total value of £50,376.50 ($63,622.76). In related news, insider Clive Bannister bought 60,000 shares of Beazley stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 578 ($7.30) per share, with a total value of £346,800 ($437,989.39). Also, insider Robert A. Stuchbery purchased 9,505 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 530 ($6.69) per share, with a total value of £50,376.50 ($63,622.76). 2.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Beazley Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Beazley plc provides risk insurance and reinsurance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Cyber Risks, Digital, MAP Risks, Property Risks, and Specialty Risks segments. The Cyber Risk segment underwrites cyber and technology risks. The Digital segment underwrites various marine, contingency, and SME liability risks through digital channels, such as e-trading platforms and broker portals.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Beazley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beazley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.