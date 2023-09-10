Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) Receives $23.53 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:ABX) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.53.

GOLD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cormark raised Barrick Gold from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. CSFB decreased their target price on Barrick Gold from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 17th.

Barrick Gold Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GOLD opened at $15.78 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.71. The company has a market cap of $27.70 billion, a PE ratio of -394.50, a P/E/G ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 0.38. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.86. Barrick Gold has a fifty-two week low of $13.01 and a fifty-two week high of $20.75.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:ABX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 billion. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 3.46% and a net margin of 1.06%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Barrick Gold will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Barrick Gold Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is an increase from Barrick Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is -1,000.00%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Barrick Gold in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. HM Payson & Co. lifted its holdings in Barrick Gold by 58.2% in the second quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,740 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Barrick Gold in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Barrick Gold during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Barrick Gold during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. 58.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Barrick Gold

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

