Barclays Raises Phoenix Group (LON:PHNX) Price Target to GBX 718

Phoenix Group (LON:PHNX – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Barclays from GBX 715 ($9.03) to GBX 718 ($9.07) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.
Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 770 ($9.72) price target on shares of Phoenix Group in a research report on Friday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 694.60 ($8.77).
Phoenix Group Holdings plc operates in the long-term savings and retirement business in Europe. The company operates through four segments: UK Heritage, UK Open, Europe, and Management Services. It provides a range of pensions and savings products to support people across various stages of the savings life cycle.
