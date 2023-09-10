Barclays Raises Lancashire (OTCMKTS:LCSHF) Price Target to GBX 680

Lancashire (OTCMKTS:LCSHF – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Barclays from GBX 670 ($8.46) to GBX 680 ($8.59) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on LCSHF. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Lancashire from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on shares of Lancashire from GBX 780 ($9.85) to GBX 770 ($9.72) in a report on Monday, August 14th.

Lancashire Price Performance

About Lancashire

Shares of LCSHF stock opened at $7.30 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.43. Lancashire has a fifty-two week low of $4.98 and a fifty-two week high of $8.05.

Lancashire Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance products in London, Bermuda, and Australia. The company operates through five segments: Property and Casualty Reinsurance, Property and Casualty Insurance, Aviation, Energy, and Marine. It offers property direct and facultative, property political risk and sovereign risk, and property terrorism and political violence insurance products, as well as property reinsurance services; and aviation AV52, aviation consortium, airline hull and liability, and satellite insurance products.

