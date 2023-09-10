Barclays (LON:BARC) Price Target Raised to GBX 190

Barclays (LON:BARC – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 180 ($2.27) to GBX 190 ($2.40) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on Barclays from GBX 270 ($3.41) to GBX 260 ($3.28) and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Barclays from GBX 300 ($3.79) to GBX 320 ($4.04) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of GBX 239.75 ($3.03).

Barclays Stock Performance

Barclays Cuts Dividend

BARC stock opened at GBX 148.24 ($1.87) on Thursday. Barclays has a fifty-two week low of GBX 128.12 ($1.62) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 198.86 ($2.51). The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 151.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 153.16. The company has a market cap of £22.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 423.54, a P/E/G ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 1.32.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.70 ($0.03) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. Barclays’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2,285.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Anna Cross sold 68,659 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 154 ($1.94), for a total transaction of £105,734.86 ($133,537.33). 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Barclays

Barclays PLC provides various financial services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

