Barclays Downgrades Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) to Equal Weight

Barclays downgraded shares of Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. Barclays currently has $65.00 target price on the data storage provider’s stock.

STX has been the subject of several other reports. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on Seagate Technology from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Wedbush reiterated a neutral rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Seagate Technology in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Seagate Technology in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Seagate Technology from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on Seagate Technology from $69.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $63.05.

Get Seagate Technology alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology Stock Up 3.0 %

STX stock opened at $65.37 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $64.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.69. The company has a market cap of $13.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.64 and a beta of 1.08. Seagate Technology has a twelve month low of $47.47 and a twelve month high of $74.51.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The data storage provider reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. Seagate Technology had a negative return on equity of 69.08% and a negative net margin of 7.16%. The business’s revenue was down 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Seagate Technology Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 26th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 25th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.28%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently -109.80%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Seagate Technology

In other Seagate Technology news, CEO William D. Mosley sold 200,000 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.28, for a total value of $14,056,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 616,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,314,196.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Seagate Technology

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 132.8% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 284,714 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $18,825,000 after buying an additional 162,417 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in Seagate Technology by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,378 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 2,397 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Seagate Technology in the 1st quarter worth about $208,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Seagate Technology by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,160,533 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $76,734,000 after purchasing an additional 36,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV acquired a new position in Seagate Technology in the 1st quarter worth about $908,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.26% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Seagate Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagate Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.