Barclays Cuts Old Mutual (LON:OMU) Price Target to GBX 59

Old Mutual (LON:OMU – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Barclays from GBX 60 ($0.76) to GBX 59 ($0.75) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Old Mutual Price Performance

Shares of Old Mutual stock opened at GBX 53.50 ($0.68) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.32. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 764.29 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 53.56 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 51.46. Old Mutual has a 12 month low of GBX 42.90 ($0.54) and a 12 month high of GBX 58.30 ($0.74).

Get Old Mutual alerts:

About Old Mutual

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Old Mutual Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services primarily in South Africa and rest of Africa. The company operates through Mass and Foundation Cluster, Personal Finance and Wealth Management, Old Mutual Investments, Old Mutual Corporate, Old Mutual Insure, and Old Mutual Africa Regions segments.

Receive News & Ratings for Old Mutual Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Mutual and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.